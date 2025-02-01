PM Modi hails Union Budget 2025 as 'Janata Janardan Ka Budget'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Union Budget 2025, calling it a "Janata Janardan Ka Budget" and emphasising its people-centric approach that will propel India's development journey.

Sharing his thoughts on the Budget, PM Modi described it as a significant milestone in India's growth trajectory.

"This is a budget for the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It will fulfill the dreams of every citizen. We have opened up several sectors for the youth, and the common people will be at the heart of India's mission to become a developed nation. This Budget is a force multiplier," he said.

He further highlighted that the Budget would accelerate investment, consumption, and growth. "I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting a people's Budget -- 'Janata Janardan Ka Budget'," he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out a fundamental shift in the approach of this Budget, stating that while most budgets focus on filling government coffers, this one is dedicated to ensuring more money in the hands of citizens.

"This Budget is focussed on how the pockets of the countrymen will be filled, how they would increase their savings, and how they would contribute towards the development of the country. This Budget lays a strong foundation for this," he remarked.

Discussing key reforms introduced in the Budget, PM Modi termed the decision to include the private sector in nuclear energy as "historic." He explained that this move would significantly boost India's civil nuclear energy sector and contribute to national progress.

Highlighting employment-driven initiatives, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of giving infrastructure status to shipbuilding.

"With this status, large-scale ship construction in India will be encouraged, providing a fresh impetus to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. Shipbuilding is a sector that generates extensive employment," he noted.

PM Modi also stressed the potential of India's tourism sector, announcing that hotels would be constructed at 50 key tourist destinations.

"By bringing hotels under the infrastructure category for the first time, the tourism and hospitality sectors will receive a major boost. These industries play a crucial role in employment generation," he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that India is progressing with the mantra of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi (Development and Heritage together)."

He highlighted initiatives like the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' and the 'National Digital Repository' as key steps in preserving India's rich heritage while advancing its modern infrastructure.