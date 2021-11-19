PM Modi handed over indigenous Combat helicopter to the Air Force

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over the Light Combat Aircraft of HAL to the Indian Air Force, Electronic Warfare Suites made by BPL for DRDO designed ships for the Navy. Apart from this, he gave drones and UAVs made by Indian startups to the army.

PM Modi, who attended the National Defense Surrender Parv in Jhansi, also reached the fort of Rani Laxmibai. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed PM Modi by presenting a picture of Rani Laxmibai.

The Amrit Mahotsav festival of independence is being celebrated across the country on the completion of 75 years of Independence Day.



