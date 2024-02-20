Live
PM Modi has taken historic steps to develop Jammu: Pralhad Joshi
Bengaluru: Minister for Mine, Coal and Law Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken historic steps to develop the region of Jammu.
“Central government has released Rs 3,600 crore for various universities across the nation, including Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir. The era of development has started in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi has released grants for universities and inaugurated various development projects in Jammu,” he told media persons after participating in a virtual programme organised at Rani Chennamma University in Belagavi.
He said that under the Usha Yojna, PM Modi has granted funds for 78 projects. “Under the Usha scheme, Rani Chennamma University of Belagavi will get Rs 100 crore, Gulbarga University and Dharwad University in Karnataka will get Rs 20 crore each,” he said.
He said that PM Modi has catapulted India to the position of ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader) by ensuring education to youth and developing infrastructure.