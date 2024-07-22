PM Modi Highlights Historic Third Term And Urges Unity For India's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that his government would be presenting the Union Budget for a record third time, highlighting the pride of being elected for a third consecutive term after 60 years.

"It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present its first Budget for the third time. I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country, and our mission is to bring this to the ground," he stated to reporters before the Monsoon Session began.

"This Budget is crucial for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will set the direction for the next five years of our term. It will also lay a strong foundation for our vision of 'Viksit Bharat'," he added.

PM Modi appealed to Opposition members to set aside political differences and work for the country's cause during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"I request all MPs that from January till now, we have fought as much as we had to, but that period is over, and the public has given its verdict. I ask all parties to rise above party lines, dedicate themselves to the country, and use this dignified platform of Parliament for the next four and a half years. In the election year of January 2029, you can play any game, but until then, we should participate for the empowerment of farmers, youth, and the country," he said.