PM Modi holds roadshow in Jaipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Jaipur on Tuesday
Jaipur : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Jaipur on Tuesday. Around 4,000 additional security personnel were deployed to maintain security and law and order. The traffic police had made special arrangements for the roadshow.
The roadshow started from Sanganeri Gate during which Modi greeted the public while people standing on both sides of the road welcomed Modi by showering flowers on him.
The roadshow covered Parkote's Kishanpol, Hawamahal and Adarsh Nagar assembly constituencies. All these three seats are currently held by Congress. The BJP has fielded candidates on all three seats. This is the first time that the Modi is holding a roadshow in Jaipur.
Former Deputy Mayor Manish Pareek, who was responsible for cultural programs for the roadshow, said that 12 cultural stages were set up along the entire route. Glimpses of Rajasthani culture was also on display and performances were given by Kalbelia, Ghoomar, Kachchi Ghodi, Mand and other artists.
The voting for 200 seats will be held in a single phase on November 25 while the results will be declared on December 3.