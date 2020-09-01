PM Modi holds series of meetings

New Delhi: Hours after India thwarted China's attempt to change the status quo by carrying out "provocative military movements" in Ladakh, R K Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, reached Delhi to brief the authorities about the latest face-off.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding continuous meetings with persons concerned to understand the situation and it was established during the discussions that India is prepared for any eventuality.

Sources added that the situation is currently under control. Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said a Brigade Commander level meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.