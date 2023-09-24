PM Modi inaugurates Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

The train will commence its normal schedule starting from Tuesday.

The train will have stops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode , Kannur and Kasargod.

The travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod will be eight hours. This is the second Vande Bharat train from Kerala.

The train got reception at Kasargod, Kannur railway stations with people shouting slogans including ‘Vande Bharatam’ slogans when the train reached the railway stations.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman were also present during the inaugural function.