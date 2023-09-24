  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi inaugurates Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi inaugurates Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday flagged off Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

The train will commence its normal schedule starting from Tuesday.

The train will have stops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode , Kannur and Kasargod.

The travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod will be eight hours. This is the second Vande Bharat train from Kerala.

The train got reception at Kasargod, Kannur railway stations with people shouting slogans including ‘Vande Bharatam’ slogans when the train reached the railway stations.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman were also present during the inaugural function.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X