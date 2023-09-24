Live
- 'I want euthanasia', says visually-challenged ex-DU teacher after losing job
- Manipur CM holds meeting to discuss fencing on stretches of India-Myanmar borders
- 2nd ODI: Gill and Iyer centuries; Suryakumar and Rahul fifties propel India to mammoth 399/5 against Australia
- 80 per cent cybercrimes from 10 districts; Bharatpur new Jamtara: Study
- 6th Edition of Japan Day - Japan Career Fair and 1st edition of Japan Week 2023 concluded at IIT Hyderabad
- NASA's first asteroid samples streaking toward Earth after release from spacecraft
- One big holiday a year was pre-pandemic thing, tourists now prefer multiple breaks: Fortune Hotels MD Samir MC By Manik Gupta
- Former PM Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil meets Yediyurappa
- Govt considers giving financial creditor status to insurers issuing surety bond during resolution
- Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP, Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul
Just In
PM Modi inaugurates Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express
Prime Minister Modi on Sunday flagged off Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.
Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off Kerala’s second Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.
The train will commence its normal schedule starting from Tuesday.
The train will have stops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode , Kannur and Kasargod.
The travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod will be eight hours. This is the second Vande Bharat train from Kerala.
The train got reception at Kasargod, Kannur railway stations with people shouting slogans including ‘Vande Bharatam’ slogans when the train reached the railway stations.
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman were also present during the inaugural function.