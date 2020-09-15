PM Modi inaugurates seven projects of Bihar, costing 541 crores

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven important projects related to urban infrastructure in Bihar. Four of the projects that have been laid in this program through video conferencing are related to water supply. Also, two sewage treatment plants and one project are related to river front development. The cost of all these projects is Rs 541 crore.

What Prime Minister Modi said in his address



-Today it is necessary that our cities have possibilities, prosperity, respect, security, strong society and modern facilities.

- Urbanization is the reality of today. But for many decades we had a mindset, we had assumed that urbanization is a problem in itself, a hindrance. But I believe, it is not so. It is not like that at all.

- Bihar gives millions of engineers who have given new heights to the development of the country. The land of Bihar is synonymous with invention and innovation. How many sons of Bihar reach the biggest engineering institutes of the country every year.

- In the last one year, more than two crore water connections have been given all over the country under the Water Life Mission. Today, more than one lakh houses are being connected through pipes to new connections of water every day. Clean water not only makes life better but also prevents many serious diseases.

-Now, with the joint efforts of the Center and the Government of Bihar, basic amenities like drinking water and sewer are constantly improving in the cities of Bihar. In the last four-five years, lakhs of families have been connected to water facilities in the urban areas of Bihar under the Mission Amrit and State Government schemes.

- For the past one and a half decades, Nitish ji, Sushil ji and his team have been trying to restore confidence in the most vulnerable section of the society. The way the education of daughters has been given priority to the participation of disadvantaged, exploited society in local bodies including Panchayati Raj, their confidence is increasing.

- When selfishness prevails over governance, the votebank system suppresses the system, then the section of society which is oppressed, deprived, exploited is the most affected. People of Bihar have endured this pain for decades.

- Roads, lanes, drinking water, sewerage, many such basic problems have either been avoided or whenever the work related to them has become a scam.

- Today's program is taking place on a special day. Today we celebrate Engineers Day. This day is the birth anniversary of the great engineer of the country, M. Visvesvaraya Ji, is dedicated to his memory.