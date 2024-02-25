PM Modi Inaugurates 'Sudarshan Setu': India's Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge Boosts Connectivity In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu,' the nation's longest cable-stayed bridge situated in Gujarat, with the aim to enhance connectivity and stimulate tourism. Describing it as a "remarkable project," PM Modi highlighted the inauguration as a significant milestone for Gujarat's developmental journey.



The bridge, spanning across the Arabian Sea, links Beyt Dwarka island to the mainland at Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. It boasts four lanes and is celebrated as an architectural feat, measuring a total length of 4.7 meters, comprising a 2.32-kilometer bridge and a 2.45-kilometer approach road.



Distinctive features adorn the footpath of the bridge, with verses from the Srimad Bhagavad Gita and depictions of Lord Krishna gracing both sides. Notably, the central double-span cable-stayed section extends 900 meters, while the bridge itself spans 27.20 meters in width, inclusive of 2.50-meter-wide footpaths on each side.



Constructed at a cost of Rs 978 crore, funded by the Union government, the bridge was initially named the 'Signature Bridge' but was later renamed 'Sudarshan Setu.' This infrastructure marvel facilitates round-the-clock access for devotees to the revered Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna in Beyt Dwarka, a privilege previously limited to daytime boat journeys.

