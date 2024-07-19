  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address

PM Modi invites suggestions for his next Mann Ki Baat address
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning, acknowledged forthcoming citizens with regard to sharing inputs for the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on July 28.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning, acknowledged forthcoming citizens with regard to sharing inputs for the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on July 28.

Taking to X, the prime Minister said: “I’ve been getting numerous inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society.”

Encouraging more citizens to come forward with their suggestions, PM Modi added: “You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

'Mann Ki Baat' is PM Modi’s monthly radio address in which he discusses matters of national significance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X