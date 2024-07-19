Live
- Give fresh loans to debt-free farmers, Bhatti urges bankers
- Rescue Operations Conclude After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment; Special Train Departs For Assam
- Delhi High Court Criticizes Government For Failing To Enable Marriage Registrations Under Muslim And Christian Personal Laws
- Deepti Sharma to play for London Spirit in The Hundred
- Indian Grand Master and chess players meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, receives appreciation
- Amarnath decries ‘attacks’ by alliance cadre
- Godavari river overflows at Dowleswaram barrage, reaches 10.8 ft
- Sribharat assures creation of 1 lakh jobs in steel city
- PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 19 July, 2024
Just In
PM Modi invites suggestions for his next 'Mann Ki Baat' address
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning, acknowledged forthcoming citizens with regard to sharing inputs for the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on July 28.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning, acknowledged forthcoming citizens with regard to sharing inputs for the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on July 28.
Taking to X, the prime Minister said: “I’ve been getting numerous inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society.”
Encouraging more citizens to come forward with their suggestions, PM Modi added: “You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”
'Mann Ki Baat' is PM Modi’s monthly radio address in which he discusses matters of national significance.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS