PM Modi lands in Guwahati to kickstart poll campaign

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guwahati on Tuesday evening to kickstart his poll campaign in Assam and Tripura.
PM Modi was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Chief Minister posted on his X handle, “Extended a warm welcome to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji at LGBI Airport, as he arrived on his 27th visit to Assam.”
The Prime Minister will address rallies in Assam and then Tripura, the first since the election dates were announced last month.
The PM is scheduled to address a huge public gathering in Assam's Nalbari district on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
He will campaign for Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who is contesting on Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) ticket in the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat.