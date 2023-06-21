PM Modi Met Academics And Healthcare Experts On His First Day Of US Visit

In order to improve collaboration between Indian and US, Prime Minister Modi met with a group of academics who hold leading positions in the US. He met with such leading position holders on the first day of his historic state visit.



Professor Rattan Lal, an agricultural scientist, claimed to have discussed climate change solutions with Prime Minister Modi. It was a fantastic meeting, according to Prof. Lal. He has boosted their sense of national pride. Through PM Modi's policy, they believe they would have the chance to help India.



Prof. Lal was part of a delegation that also included Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Dr. Satish Tripathi, Ms. Chandrika Tandon, Prof. Jagmohan Raju, Dr. Madhav V Rajan, and Dr. Anurag Mairal in its meeting with PM Modi.

Additionally, PM Modi met with a group of healthcare professionals, including Nobel Laureate Dr. Peter Agre, Dr. Lawton Robert Burns, Dr. Stephen Klasko, Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Sunil A David, and Dr. Vivian S. Lee, to discuss pandemic healthcare.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's announcement of Tesla and Starlink's intention to enter India during PM Modi's meeting with him grabbed the show on his first day in the US. Elon Musk, who identified himself as a "fan of PM Modi," announced that he would be travelling there in 2019.