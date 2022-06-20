PM Modi picks up litter at Delhi's new tunnel

New Delhi: A clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up litter with bare hands on Sunday inside the newly inaugurated ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit is going viral on social media.

In the video, Modi, while displaying his commitment to `Swachh Bharat', can be seen bending over and picking up wrappers and a plastic water bottle from the pavement inside the newly inaugurated tunnel. The video was posted online by a news agency and has already garnered thousands of views and comments.

While inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel, Modi picked up an empty plastic water bottle and a few other items that had been thrown away. He was seeing the paintings made of the inner wall of the tunnel.

Meanwhile, Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP co-in-charge also shared this video on the micro-blogging website and said, "Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example."