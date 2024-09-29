PM Modi praises women-led group in MP for turning barren land into 'food forest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, praised a women-led self-help group (SHG) at Khonp village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district for its efforts to restore and rejuvenate a pond which led to conservation of water that infused a new lease of life to six acres of barren land.

The water was eventually helpful for the soil as six acres of barren land was transformed into a 'food forest', showcasing women's innovation in sustainable development.

Recalling and narrating their efforts, SHG 'Hari Bagiya' member, Kaushalya Rajak, said: "The administration provided us with six acres of land, and we are very happy. We are also thrilled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is acknowledging our efforts. Today, he can see that what was once barren land is now a flourishing garden filled with fruit plants."

Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal, praising the efforts of women, said: "The women of Khoup village have set a great example. A Chandel-era lake was restored, and with Niti Aayog and Atal Bhujal Yojana funds, 6,000 plants were grown on six acres of land."

"Last season, they earned Rs 90,000 by selling onions and fruits and vegetables which are now used in our meals. Their efforts have improved the nutrition for the Gram Panchayat's children. These 10 women have worked hard and set an inspiring example for others. I wish them all the best for their continued success," he added.

Khonp village is located around 7 km away from Chhatarpur, the district headquarters.

The efforts of the women-led SHG deserve applause as it set an example of using the potential of resources provided to the fullest, while bringing positive and productive change to the lives of the people of the community.

Not only did the women restore a dying pond, they also used the water preserved and stored there to turn a barren land fertile and eventually convert it into a food forest.

The efforts and results are indeed remarkable, and rightly caught PM Modi's attention, with the Prime Minister relaying the message of hard work along with dedication and consistency, which the group of women showcased.