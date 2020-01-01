Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greets citizens on New Year

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greets citizens on New Year
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted the citizens on the occasion of the New Year.

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted the citizens on the occasion of the New Year.

"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled. Best wishes to all of you for the year 2020," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.


On December 31, Modi also tweeted a compilation of the country's achievements in 2019 and aspirations for 2020.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also a MP from Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary constituency, in a tweet said, "Happy New Year to each and every one of you. Have a wonderful year! Welcome 2020."



His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted the citizens and said, "Happy New Year to each and everyone of you."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary Privileges
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary...
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On Monday
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On...
Vision for India: A perfect 20/20 and more
Vision for India: A perfect 20/20 and more
Hope 2020 offers better GDP growth
Hope 2020 offers better GDP growth


Top