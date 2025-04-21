PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata pay homage to Pope Francis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers on Monday mourned the demise of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Fondly recalling his meetings with the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, PM Modi said that Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," PM Modi said in his condolence message.

India and the Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is also home to the second-largest Catholic population in Asia.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hailed Pope Francis for standing by the downtrodden and said in a post on social media platform X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a global voice of compassion, justice, and peace.”

“He stood by the downtrodden and the marginalised, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity. My thoughts are with the Catholic community in India and around the world,” he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described the passing away of Pope Francis as a loss to the entire world.

“He was truly an embodiment of love and compassion. He stood for the truth, he spoke out fearlessly against injustice and cared for the poor and marginalised in true faith. He was an inspiration to millions across the world who hope and strive for a more peaceful and kinder world,” she said in a message on social media.

In his condolence message, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Saddened by the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis. My sincere condolences to the global Catholic community. His legacy of love and humility will endure for generations. May his soul rest in eternal peace in the presence of the Divine.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the demise of Pope Francis and said, “Saddened to know of the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. The Pope is the highest esteemed authority in the Catholic world, and billions of Christians in this planet revere him as the Supreme Pontiff.”

“My heart goes out to all my fellow Christian brothers and sisters in India and the rest of the world, and I feel connected with them all in a profound sense of loss and empathy,” she said.

Condoling the passing away of Pope Francis, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said, “Farewell to Pope Francis, a true servant of peace and justice. Your legacy lives on.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remembered the Pope as a compassionate person.

In a message on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis, a transformative figure who led the Catholic Church with empathy and progressive values.”

“He was a compassionate and progressive voice who brought humility, moral courage, and a deep sense of empathy to the papacy. His dedication to the poor, his embrace of the marginalised, and his advocacy for justice, peace, and interfaith dialogue earned him respect far beyond the Catholic world. The legacy he leaves behind is one of compassion in action and faith grounded in humanity,” he wrote.