PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples in Australia

Sydney: In a joint press briefing with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of attacks on temples in the country and said that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had assured to take “strict actions against such elements in the future.”

Modi said, “We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions and thoughts.”

He added, “PM Albanese and I have in the past discussed the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and activities of separatist elements. We discussed the matter again today. We will not accept any elements that harm the friendly and warm ties between India and Australia by their actions and thoughts.”

“I thank Prime Minister Albanese for the actions that have already been taken. PM Albanese has once again assured me today that he will take strict actions against such elements in the future also,” Modi added.

Responding to a media query about the assurances that the Australian PM gave to PM Modi, Albanese said, “I gave him the assurance that Australia is a country that respects people’s faith. That we don’t tolerate the sort of extreme actions and attacks that we have seen on religious buildings, be they Hindu temples, mosques, synagogues, or churches. This has no place in Australia.” “And we will take every action through our police and also our security agencies to make sure that anyone responsible for this faces the full force of the law. We’re a tolerant multicultural nation, and there is no place in Australia for this activity,” the statement quoted him saying.