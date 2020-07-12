PM Modi reiterates need for Social distancing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country at a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the Central government.



During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. He directed that similar approach should be adopted with other State governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in entire NCR area.

Modi reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. "The Prime Minister directed that we must reiterate the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. Awareness about Covid-19 should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid," the PMO said.

Modi said that there is no room for any complacency in this regard, according to the statement. He also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with a high-test positivity rate.

During the meet, the "successful example" of surveillance and home-based care through 'Dhanvantri Rath' in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places, the statement said.

India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike of 27,114 Covid-19 cases with the total number crossing 8 lakh mark. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data the tally stood at 8,20,916 out of which 2,83,407 are active, 5,15,387 have been cured and migrated and 22,123 have died so far due to the infection.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are the hotspots for Covid-19 cases among the states in India.