PM Modi to address annual 'NCC PM Rally' in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 27) will address the annual 'NCC PM Rally' here at the Cariappa Parade Ground, an official said on Sunday. Notably, over 2,300 NCC cadets participated in the Republic Day camp this year.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said: "A total of 2,361 NCC cadets participated in the Republic Day Camp this year, which included 917 girl cadets, which was the highest ever participation by girls cadets. The participation of these cadets in the PM Rally will mark the successful culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 at New Delhi."

The theme for this year's NCC PM Rally is ‘Yuva Shakti, Viksit Bharat'.

The PMO statement further read: "A cultural programme by more than 800 cadets showcasing the commitment of NCC towards nation building will be performed on the day. Participation by 144 young cadets from 18 friendly foreign countries will add fervour to this year's rally."

More than 650 volunteers from Mera Yuva (MY) Bharat, Education Ministry and Tribal Affairs from across the nation will also attend the NCC PM Rally as special guests, the statement mentioned.

Two days ago, on January 24, PM Modi engaged in a vibrant and informal interaction with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, tribal guests, and tableaux artists who were set to participate in the Republic Day parade.

The meeting took place at his residence, Lok Kalyan Marg, and was followed by colourful cultural performances that showcased India’s rich cultural diversity.

In a departure from past practices, the Prime Minister conducted the session in a unique and engaging manner, opting for one-on-one, freewheeling conversations with the participants. The informal setting allowed for deeper, more personal exchanges and provided a platform for the participants to connect with PM Modi.

During the interaction, PM Modi stressed the importance of national unity and diversity. He urged the participants to interact with people from different states to strengthen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, stating: "These interactions foster understanding and unity, which are vital for the nation’s progress."

He stressed that such interactions were essential in nurturing a collective sense of belonging, vital for India's continued growth.

PM Modi also spotlighted the importance of fulfilling duties as responsible citizens to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He said: "Remaining united and committed to strengthening the nation through collective efforts is key to our growth."

The Prime Minister also encouraged the youth to register on the My Bharat Portal and engage actively in nation-building activities. He spoke about the significance of adopting good habits such as discipline, punctuality, and waking up early, and urged participants to take up diary writing to reflect on their daily activities and progress.

The Prime Minister also discussed several government initiatives aimed at improving the lives of citizens.