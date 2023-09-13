Live
Just In
PM Modi to host dinner for 450 Delhi Police personnel after successful G20 Summit
New Delhi: After the resounding success of the G20 Summit held over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a special dinner for the Delhi Police personnel.
The two-day summit, attended by more than 30 world leaders, top European Union officials, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of
international organisations, concluded on September 10.
The security arrangements for the event involved the deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as dog squads and mounted police.
While the exact date of the dinner has not been finalised, it is anticipated that Prime Minister Modi will break bread with approximately 450 members of the Delhi Police force later this week.
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has requested input from each district to compile a list of officers who demonstrated outstanding performance during their duty at the Summit, according to sources.
The Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi, where the summit took place, was enveloped in a multi-layered security cover to ensure the safety of all attendees and smooth proceedings.
In recognition of their exceptional efforts in organising and executing the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora awarded CP's special commendation discs and certificates to officers and personnel on Tuesday.
The felicitation ceremony celebrated the flawless execution of the summit's arrangements and highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the Delhi Police force.