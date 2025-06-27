PM Modi to inaugurate centenary celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj in the national capital on Saturday.

The inaugural event being organised at the city's Vigyan Bhawan will see the participation of many Members of Parliament (MPs), scholars, spiritual leaders, eminent Jain Acharyas, youth representatives and several distinguished dignitaries from across the country.

The programme will mark the start of a year-long tribute to the revered Jain spiritual leader and social reformer. It is being organised by the Central government, in collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, to honour the 100th birth anniversary of Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj.

The year-long celebration will see several literary, educational and spiritual initiatives being organised across the country, aimed at celebrating his life as well as his legacy and also propagating his ideals.

Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj, born on 22 April 1925 in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, authored more than 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics. He played an instrumental role in the restoration and revival of ancient Jain temples across the country.

Many ancient Jain temples in regions like Delhi, Vaishali, Indore and Shravanabelagola underwent restoration and refurbishment under his watch.

The revered Jain guru was closely associated with the Shravanabelagola Mahamastakabhishek and the 2600th Janm Kalyanak Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir.

As a founder of multiple institutions and pathshalas, Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj championed education for young monks and children, especially in Prakrit, Jain philosophy, and classical languages.

Having received his initiation at a young age, he went on to become one of the most prolific Jain scholars of modern times, having learned over 8,000 Jain Agamic verses. He authored more than 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics, including Jain Darshan, Anekantvad, and Mokshmarg Darshan.

Throughout his life, Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj strictly adhered to Kayotsarga meditation, brahmacharya, and austerity, while travelling barefoot across the length and breadth of the country to propagate the rich ideals of Jainism.



