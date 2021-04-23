PM Modi to launch distribution of e-property cards under SVAMITVA scheme tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the distribution of e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme tomorrow at 12 noon. In a virtual event, over four lakh property owners will be given their e-property cards, which will also mark the rolling out of the SVAMITVA scheme for implementation across the country.

The Prime Minister will also confer the National Panchayat Awards 2021 on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj day tomorrow. The award money ranging from Rs 5 to 50 lakh will be directly transferred to the bank account of the Panchayats concerned on a real-time basis. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also attend the event.

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme was launched by Prime Minister on April 24, 2020, as a Central Sector Scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India.

The Scheme has the potential to transform rural India using modern technical tools of mapping and surveying. It also paves the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for availing loans and other financial benefits. The pilot phase of the Scheme was implemented during 2020-2021 in the States of Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and select villages of Punjab and Rajasthan.