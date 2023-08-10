PM Modi to reply on no-confidence motion today in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He is likely to speak around late afternoon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed the House on Wednesday that the prime minister will reply to the motion on August 10.

The discussion on the motion, which began on August 8, after being initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, has seen some high-voltage speeches from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah, during his more than two hour long speech Wednesday evening, had said that though the incidents of Manipur were "shameful", the prime minister along with him had worked late nights to resolve the situation there.

Meanwhile, according to the day's schedule, the government will seek passage of the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the bill for passage.

The bill seeks to amend the Advocates Act, 1961, and has been passed by the Rajya Sabha.