Just In
PM Modi To View Chandrayaan Live From South Africa
With moon mission on track and just about an hour away before landing, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is viewing the live coverage from South Africa. The Army has also organised a special programme of screening of landing of Chandrayaan 3.
Meanwhile the scientists said the real test of the mission will begin at the last leg of the landing. Prior to 20 minutes before landing, ISRO will initiate Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). It will enable Vikram LM to take charge and use its on-board computers and logic to identify a favourable spot and make a soft-landing on the lunar surface.
Experts say that the final 15 to 20 minutes will be highly crucial for the success of the mission when Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander will make its soft landing. Indians throughout the country and across the world are praying for Chandrayaan-3 Landing today.
Wishing the mission a success, popular singer Kailash Kher said, "It is a moment of pride for those who love India that Chandrayaan is going to land. Science and space are complicated subjects but I salute my fellow Indians as they are working hard for it and they are supported with today's leadership. I salute our Indian values, our Sanatan traditions and extend my best wishes to all the Indians that this auspicious occasion is here... This is a huge moment for everyone who loves India. India is about to create a record in a short while," Kher added.