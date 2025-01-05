PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Hyderabad’s new railway terminal tomorrow

Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Hyderabad on Monday.

The function to be held at Charlapalli Railway Station will be attended by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others.

Located on the eastern side of Hyderabad, this is the fourth passenger terminal in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin cities region. It is expected to reduce congestion at the other rail terminals of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda. To meet the growing needs of the city, Lingampalli on the western part of the twin cities was developed as another terminal station.

The Charlapalli new terminal, built at Rs. 413 crore, can handle an additional 15 pairs of trains with four extra high-level platforms. The existing five platforms were also extended to accommodate full-length trains. Another 10 lines are available, taking the total capacity to 19 lines.

The new facility features spacious concourse areas, an illuminated facade, two spacious foot overbridges, and lifts and escalators. A 12-metre-wide foot-over-bridge connects all the platforms directly from the concourse while a six-metre-wide foot-over-bridge is for inter-platform movement.

The station building comprises six booking counters, separate waiting halls for men and women, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor. Additionally, the first floor houses a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities. All 9 platforms would have escalators and lifts - a total of seven lifts, and six escalators for facilitating passenger movement. It will also have coach maintenance facilities for facilitating the originating and terminating of trains at the station.

Meanwhile, with a view to providing additional train facilities to passengers and also reducing the congestion at the Secunderabad/Hyderabad Railway Stations, the South Central Railway has changed the terminal station of two express trains.

The terminal of train number 12603/12604 Chennai Central-Hyderabad-Chennai Central will be changed from Hyderabad to Charlapalli from January 7. Similarly, the terminal of train number 12589/12590 Gorakhpur-Secunderabad-Gorakhpur will be changed from Secunderabad to Charlapalli.

Three express trains have been provided additional stoppage at Charlapalli railway station. They are 12757/12758 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad, 17201/17202 Guntur-Secunderabad-Guntur, and 17233/17234 Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar-Secunderabad.