PM Modi To Visit ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru After Historic Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing

Concluding his diplomatic visit to two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having returned from Greece, is set to travel directly to Bengaluru, Karnataka as part of a pre-arranged schedule. During this visit, he is scheduled to convene with the ISRO team of scientists actively involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Following an extensive 40-day journey through space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, christened as 'Vikram', safely landed on the uncharted lunar South Pole on a Wednesday evening. This accomplishment has positioned India as the first country to achieve such a feat.



Additionally, Prime Minister Modi actively participated in the live online broadcast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing event from South Africa. During this broadcast, he applauded the mission for etching history by achieving a gentle landing on the lunar surface, expressing that "India is now on the moon." He conveyed his pride in witnessing these remarkable moments, which signify the dawn of a new era for India.

Furthermore, he added, "Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the moon," reaffirming India's accomplishment. Notably, India became the fourth nation, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China, to successfully orchestrate a lunar landing endeavor. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft executed the descent of the Vikram lander onto the lunar surface, adjusting its position to a horizontal orientation before landing.

This journey began on July 14, with the spacecraft's launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. Employing the GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, the spacecraft entered lunar orbit on August 5. Subsequently, it navigated through a series of meticulously planned orbital maneuvers before precisely homing in on the moon's surface.