PM Modi to visit Karnataka on April 20

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on April 20 and will address election rallies in IT capital Bengaluru andChikkaballapur city.

Prime Minister Modi will first address the election rally at 4 p.m. in the Chikkaballapur city. He will also visit Bengaluru to address a gathering at the Palace Grounds at 6 p.m.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, who is contesting the election from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha Seat said that PM Modi will address from the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

“I am confident that more than 2 lakh people will attend the programme in Bengaluru,” she said.

Shobha Karandlaje appealed to the party workers from Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary Constituencies to take part in the event in more numbers.

She said that the party workers and people are looking forward to seeing PM Modi and even the Prime Minister too likes to visit Bengaluru.

“There are 10 to 15 party workers in every booth the committees which have been formed. We have appealed to all of them to attend the programme. Ward, Mandal and district officer bearers must attend the event without fail from 32 assembly constituencies of the region. Prime Minister Modi would be given a rousing welcome,” she said.

BJP Yuva Morcha President and sitting MP Tejasvi Surya is contesting from Bengaluru South, Shobha Karandlaje is contesting from Bengaluru North and sitting MP P.C. Mohan is the candidate for Bengaluru Rural.

C.N. Manjunath is the BJP candidate from the high-profile Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat.

Former Minister K. Sudhakar is contesting from the Chikkaballapur Constituency.

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the historical Mysuru city where he addressed a rally and also conducted a roadshow in Mangaluru city of coastal Karnataka region.