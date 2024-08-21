PM Modi to visit Poland, Ukraine from today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make official visits to Poland and Ukraine beginning from Wednesday. Modi, who was recently sworn in As Prime Minister for a third successive term, is the first Indian PM after Morarji Desai to travel to the European country in 45 years. The year 2024 marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland.

External Affairs Ministry secretary (west) Tanmaya Lal said Modi will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during his visit. He will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and the Indian community. He will also interact with business leaders and prominent ecologists during the visit.

From Poland, PM Modi will travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on a train called Rail Force One, which will take around 10 hours. The return trip will be of the same duration. Modi is on his first visit to Ukraine since Kyiv was attacked by Russian forces in the spring of 2022.

Lal said Modi's talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to focus on the entire gamut of India-Ukraine ties including in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties.

Asked whether India is interested in the reconstruction of Ukraine, Lal said New Delhi is willing to provide all support and contribution that may be required not only to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process.