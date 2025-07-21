PM Modi to visit UK, Maldives from July 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-nation tour of the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday. During the visit to the UK, Modi is expected to unveil the bilateral trade pact that the two sides announced on May 6.

“During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold wide ranging discussions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the entire gamut of India-U.K. bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in the official announcement. During the visit PM Modi is scheduled to meet King Charles III.

Modi had announced the trade deal with the UK on May 6 describing it as “ambitious and mutually beneficial”. Before announcing the deal on the social media, he had held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Starmer.

The negotiation for the deal that witnessed several twists because of change of multiple governments in the UK started in 2022.

The British government has described the deal as “the biggest and most economically significant bilateral trade deal”. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paid a two-day visit to the UK in June to lay the grounds for the unveiling of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The Ministry of External Affairs said that during the visit, Modi will review the state of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), “with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people to people ties.”

On the invitation of Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, PM Modi’s state visit to Maldives will begin on July 25. Modi will be the “Guest of Honour” at the 60th anniversary celebrations of the independence of Maldives on July 26.

“The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership,’ adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024”, said the Ministry of External Affairs in the statement.