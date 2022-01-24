PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed. Calling the event as a "historic day", Modi said, "Netaji's statue will not only remind us of our duties to the nation but also inspire the generations to come."

He further said, "Netaji instilled the belief of a free India." He also quoted the iconic freedom fighter and said: "mein svatantra ki bheekh nahi loonga, mein isse hasil karunga." "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue.

Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations," he said. The Prime Minister also conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar' for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony.

A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony. The Union government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.