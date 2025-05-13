PM Modi Visits Adampur Airbase, Praises Jawans In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the Adampur Airbase, located 25 km from Jalandhar in Punjab, on Tuesday morning. He had an interaction with the Air Force personnel stationed there. The unannounced visit created a sense of excitement among the jawans, who played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister later shared his experience on his official 'X' account, expressing happiness over meeting the soldiers.

Modi said that visiting the Air Force Station in Adampur and meeting the country's brave warriors was a special experience. He praised their courage, determination, and fearlessness, saying the nation is proud of its soldiers who are ready to serve at any cost.

A senior official from the airbase said that Modi arrived at Adampur at around 6:15 am and spent approximately 50 minutes at the base. He interacted with both jawans and senior officers and reviewed updates related to Operation Sindoor. The timing of this visit was seen as significant, especially following the Prime Minister's national address on Monday night about the operation.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal revealed that Modi’s visit was kept strictly confidential, with even local civil and police authorities unaware of the plan. Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh shared a short 13-second video of Modi’s visit to Adampur on social media platform 'X'. He acknowledged the courage and dedication of the armed forces, stating that their strength is the backbone of the nation.