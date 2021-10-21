PM Modi visits Delhi hospital to mark India's 100 Cr Covid vaccination milestone

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here to express gratitude to doctors, nurses and others who helped India cross the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination-mark.

Modi visited the vaccination centre at the hospital and interacted with the health workers. He also gave a thumbs up to the health workers at the hospital.

Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/MUObjQKpga — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

India on Thursday achieved the major milestone of one billion vaccination under the mass vaccination drive.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



"Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury" Congratulating the nation on this historic moment, the Union Health Minister Mansukh said in a tweet, "Congratulation India! Under the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has been achieved".

As India has achieved this historical landmark, the health ministry has planned several events to mark the occasion. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a song and an audio visual film to celebrate the landmark milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses.

