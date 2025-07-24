PM Modi visits UK as India and Britain move to conclude major trade deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Downing Street in London on Thursday. The two sides were set to sign an important UK-India Trade Deal. This is the biggest economic India UK trade deal since it left the EU.

The deal, valued at PS25.5bn in bilateral trade annually, promises to create thousands of jobs and boost growth for both countries. It will also reduce tariffs on certain goods.

“This new pact will see our relationship with India strengthened and that is what this is all about,” Prime Minister Starmer said.

It will deliver for jobs and growth right across the United Kingdom and inject new dynamism and innovation into British businesses. "We're delivering our Plan for Change."

A readout by the UK Foreign Office states that the leaders will unveil the UK-India Vision 2035, a renewed UK India economic partnership that will extend far beyond the realm of India UK bilateral trade. The UK-India Vision 2035 will also include new commitments in the areas of border security, defence cooperation, innovation, education and climate change.

The new Defence Industrial Roadmap (DIR) is one of the initiatives that aims to strengthen ties with a rapidly changing global landscape.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds added that the new India UK agreement 2025 will be a big leap towards strengthening the UK’s economic future.

“Today’s Modi Starmer meeting will help ensure people who work across all parts of the UK see the tangible benefits, with the almost £6 billion of new investment and export deals they have announced today creating thousands of high-quality jobs.”

In his statement of departure, Prime Minister Modi described the UK as "a comprehensive strategic partnership," noting that the two countries had made "significant advances" in sectors such as technology, health and education.

This timing is symbolic. India UK FTA signing agreement today includes additional pledges for collaboration on emerging technologies to bolster national security.