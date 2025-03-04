PM Modi’s Close Encounter With Lions at Gujarat Wildlife Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an unforgettable wildlife experience during his visit to the newly inaugurated Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Tuesday. The centre, which is home to over 1.5 lakh rescued animals, provided the Prime Minister with a unique opportunity to engage with endangered species while exploring the advanced veterinary facilities at the centre.

Vantara, spread over 3,000 acres, is home to more than 2,000 endangered species, including the famous Gir lions from Gujarat. During his visit, PM Modi had an up-close and personal Modi lion encounter, where he interacted with Asiatic lion cubs, white lion cubs, leopard cubs, and other rare animals. In a heartwarming PM Modi lion video, the Prime Minister can be seen feeding water to lion cubs and orphaned rhinoceroses. He also shared moments with other animals such as okapis, orangutans, giraffes, elephants, and even crocodiles.

PM Modi’s visit to the Modi Wildlife Centre Gujarat also included a tour of the wildlife hospital, where he learned about the centre's comprehensive veterinary services, including MRI, CT scans, and ICU facilities. He witnessed a life-saving surgery being performed on a leopard that had been injured in a car accident. The Modi safari Gujarat experience highlighted the importance of wildlife conservation and the protection of endangered species, which is a core initiative for PM Modi’s administration.

The Prime Minister also praised the Modi lion sanctuary visit at the centre, acknowledging the vital role of such places in safeguarding the Gir lions and other wildlife in the region. He took to social media to share pictures and videos from his visit, stating that Modi animal conservation efforts like Vantara are a shining example of India’s commitment to protecting its wildlife.

Calling the centre “a vibrant example of our centuries-old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with,” PM Modi emphasized the importance of wildlife preservation, especially as the world continues to face the challenges of endangered species protection.