PM Modi's Crucial Role In Russia-Ukraine Communication

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shed light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in fostering communication between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking at The Conclave 2024, Jaishankar emphasized that Modi's meetings with leaders from both nations mark the initial stages of a vital communication process amidst a conflict with far-reaching global implications.



Key Points:



1. Trusted Mediator: Jaishankar noted Modi's unique ability to engage with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders, who trust him implicitly.



2. High-Level Engagements: Modi has held multiple meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



3. Diplomatic Coordination: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's meeting with Putin in September served to brief the Russian side on Modi's discussions with Zelenskyy.



4. Global Impact: The conflict, now in its third year, has had significant human and economic consequences worldwide.



5. Proactive Approach: India's efforts represent a proactive stance in seeking potential resolutions, rather than passively observing the conflict.



6. International Support: Jaishankar highlighted the global appreciation for Modi's unique position in facilitating dialogue between the conflicting parties.



While acknowledging the early stages of this communication process, Jaishankar refrained from speculating on its potential outcomes. He emphasized the importance of India's role in maintaining open channels of dialogue in a complex geopolitical scenario.



This diplomatic initiative underscores India's growing influence in international affairs and its commitment to promoting peace through dialogue and communication.

