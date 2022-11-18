PM Narendra Modi advocates imposition of cost to countries supporting terrorism

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy while some do so indirectly by blocking action against terrorists.

Addressing the 3rd 'No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing', the prime minister also stressed on the need for imposing cost on countries that support terrorism.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is organising the conference which is being attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations. Officials said Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the conference while China was invited but did not come.