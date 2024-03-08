PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 100 Reduction In LPG Cylinder Prices On International Women's Day

This decision is poised to alleviate the financial burden on millions of households across the nation, with a particular emphasis on benefiting women, referred to as 'Nari Shakti' by the Prime Minister. Modi tweeted, "By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them."



The reduction in LPG cylinder prices aligns with the government's broader goal of enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens and contributing to a healthier environment. The Prime Minister's announcement reflects a commitment to empowering women by addressing economic challenges faced by households.



Notably, this move comes after Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announced a price hike for 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders on March 1. Prior to the reduction, the 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was priced at Rs 1,795.00 in Delhi, with revised prices standing at Rs 1,911.00 in Kolkata, Rs 1,749.00 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,960.50 in Chennai.



As India observes International Women's Day, this initiative by the government not only addresses economic concerns but also underscores the importance of supporting women and fostering a conducive environment for their overall well-being. The reduction in LPG cylinder prices is anticipated to have a positive impact on households, promoting affordability and ease of living.

