PM Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the President of Brazil Lula da Silva

Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Brazil President Lula da Silva.
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Brazil President Lula da Silva. The two leaders discussed ways to boost trade and cooperation in agriculture, technology and other areas of mutual interest.
Modi said that "ties between India and Brazil are very strong. We talked about ways to boost trade and cooperation." He conveyed best wishes for Brazil’s upcoming G20 Presidency.
