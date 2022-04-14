PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Prime Minister's Museum to honor Indian PM's

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Prime Minister's Museum. Along with the inauguration, he has also bought the first ticket of the museum. In this museum, many information related to the life of all the Prime Ministers from Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been told in detail.

Along with this, many other state-of-the-art technology has been used including Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Interactive Kiosk, Multi-media to show information in the Prime Minister's Museum.Arrangements have also been made for Light show in the museum. This museum is spread over 15,600 square meters which has been prepared at a cost of Rs 217 crore.

Nehru Memorial Museum, after being converted into Prime Minister's Museum,Now all the memories related to the Prime Minister will be cherished in it.Earlier, memories related to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru were kept.Along with this, some letters from all the Prime Ministers have also been kept.It has also been told about the decisions of the Prime Ministers that they took, whose information you can also see in the museum.Through many cutting edge technology including Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality,People can get photographed with the Prime Ministers.

In the press release issued by the PMO, it has been told that,The Prime Minister's Museum has been built to honor the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation building.It is a tribute to all the former Prime Ministers of India.

For Indian citizens, a ticket of Rs 100 online and Rs 110 offline has been kept in the Prime Minister's Museum, Whereas the ticket price for foreigners has been kept at Rs 750. Children of 5 years to 12 years will be given 50% discount on buying tickets in online and offline mode.