PM Narendra Modi reaches Copenhagen, welcomed by Danish counterpart at airport

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Copenhagen on Tuesday for talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on enhancing the bilateral relationship.

After reaching the Danish capital, on the second leg of his three nation European visit, Modi, in a tweet, said: "I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties."

Modi was received by Frederiksen at the airport and from there, they moved to Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

After the talks, Modi will thereafter meet business community there. He will also meet Queen Margrethe II later in the day.

He will also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

At India-Nordic Summit, Modi will talk to the Nordic nations to strengthen the areas of climate change, renewable energy, and innovation and technology.

Modi will also hold bilateral talks with the counterparts Katrin Jacobsdottir (Iceland), Jonas Gahr Store (Norway), Sanna Marin (Finland), and Magdalena Andersson (Sweden).

On the first leg of his visit, Modi was in Germany where he held talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz over wide range of issues, including regional and global matters.

He was received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and met several top business leaders.

On the last stretch, Modi will visit France and meet President Emmanuel Macron.