PM praises UP in ‘Mann Ki Baat, Yogi thanks him

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Uttar Pradesh during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast on Sunday, commending the state for its commitment to the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ particularly highlighting its tree plantation efforts. Following the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister via a post on the social media platform ‘X.’

In his message, CM Yogi noted that over 26 crore saplings have been planted under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a testament to the state’s responsibility and love for Mother Earth.

He emphasized that inspired by the Prime Minister and supported by the state government, this campaign has transformed into a mass movement, engaging participants from rural panchayats to urban areas. The involvement of schools, colleges, and local organizations has elevated this initiative to new heights.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted that the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program will celebrate its successful 10th anniversary on October 3.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Prime Minister and all ‘Swachhata Praharis’ on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ on October 2. He described this mission as a tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, emphasizing its role in raising public awareness about cleanliness.