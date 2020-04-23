PM To Interact With State CMs On Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states and Union Territories on Monday, April 27. The Prime Minister will seek the feedback of the chief ministers of various states on extension or lifting of lockdown. This will be PM Modi's third video-interaction with all the chief ministers in the country.

PM Modi will have a week after his interaction with chief ministers on an exit strategy for the lockdown. Some states may go in for a longer period of lockdown. Telangana, for instance has already extended the lockdown to May 7 and is set to review the situation at a cabinet meeting on May 5.

Similarly, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan may not opt for an early lifting of the lockdown and may opt for a graded and phased exit strategy.

States like Kerala and Karnataka, for instance, might go in for a graded relaxation. Karnataka has already announced earlier that construction activities would resume. The state is likely to review the situation in orange zones and go in for easing of lockdown measures in green zones.

The state of migrant workers, preparedness of states in combating Coronavirus in hotspots and a fresh economic stimulus, are likely to be among issues which could feature in the discussion. Based on an overall consensus, the prime minister is likely to announce the future strategy with respect to the lockdown lifting or extension or phased relaxation after May 3.