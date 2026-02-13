PM to open Seva Teerth today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the name of the new government building complex, Seva Teerth on Friday, which will have the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, which were earlier operating from different locations.

The Prime Minister will later formally inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 and address a public programme at the complex at around 6 pm tomorrow, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

For decades, several key government offices and ministries have functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area.

The PMO said that this dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, rising maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments.

The newly constructed building complexes aim to address these challenges by consolidating administrative functions within modern and future-ready facilities.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 will accommodate several major ministries, including the Ministries of Finance, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Corporate Affairs, Education, Culture, Law and Justice, Information and Broadcasting, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Tribal Affairs.

According to the PMO, both building complexes are equipped with digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities.

These features are expected to improve inter-ministerial coordination, enhance efficiency, ensure seamless governance, strengthen citizen engagement and promote employee well-being.