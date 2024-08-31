Live
- I am the candidate in Channapatna, no matter who contests: DKS
- Vande Bharat sleeper coaches to be manufactured in B’luru
- Heavy Rains cause landslides and destruction of two houses in Vijayawada
- CM Revanth expresses regret over comments, says has full faith in judiciary
- TGCHE team meets UGC, BCI and AICTE officials
- Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project
- 15 electric scooters donated to TTD
- Samantha Urges the Government to Form a “Hema Committee” in Tollywood
- Kanipakam Brahmotsavam posters released
- This is golden era for fishermen: MLA Dagumati
Just In
PM to visit Brunei & Singapore
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brunei and Singapore in the first week of September, the Ministry of External Affairs...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brunei and Singapore in the first week of September, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
The prime minister will travel to Brunei on September 3-4, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced at his media briefing. This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei, he said. This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, Jaiswal said. From there, PM Modi is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart, the MEA said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS