PM's mega roadshow in Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a 6-km-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday, ahead of filing his nomination papers from this Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Modi paid homage to the statue of educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area prior to commencing the roadshow. Modi will also take a ritualistic dip in the Ganga and seek blessings from Baba Vishwanath.

The Prime Minister's arrival was heralded with the resounding echoes of conches and the rhythmic beats of 'dhols' and 'damrus.' The Prime Minister, vying for a third consecutive term from the seat, is eyeing the polls scheduled for June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election. An assembly of women in saffron attire led the procession ahead of Modi's vehicle, symbolizing 'matrashakti.' The roadshow's route extended to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, traversing through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi, and Godaulia.