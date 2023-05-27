Live
- Look at alternative economic models
- Vijayawada: Sportswear distributed to summer camp students
- Vijayawada: Mobile Dental Vehicle flagged off
- Co-developmental Technology Innovation Centre opens at IITH
- Kadapa: Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju expresses ire over delay in construction works
- Golden Gate Bridge opened
- Vijayawada: Transparency maintained in power purchases says Vijayanand
- UGC NET 2023 preparation tips
- Vijayawada: Government according priority to digital education says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Choosing the right destination: Where to study abroad
Poet Munawwar Rana critically ill
New Delhi/Lucknow: Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and is on ventilator support.Munawwar Rana, 70, has been...
New Delhi/Lucknow: Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and is on ventilator support.
Munawwar Rana, 70, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital here after his health deteriorated following a surgery to remove gallbladder stones, said his daughter Sumaiya Rana.
The poet was also suffering from throat cancer and undergoing dialysis. Sumaiya Rana said her father had undergone a gall bladder operation at the hospital last Tuesday.
When he was brought to the hospital for dialysis, it was found that his gallbladder was damaged due to stones. He was operated upon but since then his health has been deteriorating, she said.
Rana, a prominent name in ‘mushaira’ circles, is one of India’s most popular and admired poets who writes both in Hindi and Urdu.
One of his most famous poems is ‘Maa’ in which he used the genre of ‘ghazal’ to extol the virtues of a mother.