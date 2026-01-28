Police bust marriage racket in Sambhal

A sophisticated inter-state marriage racket has been busted here following the arrest of three people, including a woman who allegedly used forged identities to marry and rob unsuspecting grooms, police said on Tuesday.

The gang specialised in bringing women from West Bengal, providing them with counterfeit Aadhaar cards featuring Hindu names and abandoning matrimonial homes with cash and jewellery soon after the wedding, the police said. Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the arrests were made by the Chandausi police after a complaint was lodged on December 25. “The gang brought women from West Bengal, prepared Aadhaar cards for them and arranged marriages for money. Within five to six days, the brides would flee with jewellery and cash,” Bishnoi told reporters. The accused have been identified as Noorjahan Khatoon alias Kajal and Ayesha Khatoon alias Pooja, both residents of West Bengal. The third person arrested is Rajiv, a resident of Badaun district.

The matter came to light when villagers from Patraua informed the police that a woman named Ayesha, who had married under the name Pooja, was preparing to flee with valuables. She was intercepted and taken for questioning, where she revealed the details of the operation.

“During interrogation, it emerged that the accused had already arranged at least four such marriages in Sambhal and Moradabad districts,” Bishnoi said. Investigations revealed that the gang charged between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 from grooms to arrange the marriages. After staying at the matrimonial home for a short period, the women would decamp with gold, silver and cash.