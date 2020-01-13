Police busted sex racket at Army jawan's house in Meerut

Lucknow: The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team has busted a sex racket, which is operated secretly in an Army jawan's house at Rohata road in Meerut of UP. During the raid, the police have arrested two young girls and two men, which includes a dancer.

The sex racket gang members have rented a house belongs to BSF jawan by paying huge advance three months ago and started the flesh trade here. Recently, a dancer from Harayana was also brought to the house. With this, the neighbors got suspicious and informed the Anti Human Trafficking Unit.

Over receiving the information, the police raided the house and caught two girls and two men. It's reported that the sex racket organizers are collecting Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 from the customers. They bring the young women from Harayan and Delhi and circulate the girl's photos and rates through the WhatsApp messages. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.