Police Raided At A Dancing Bar And Rescued 17 Women From A Hidden Basement

According to police, at least 17 women were evacuated during a raid on a dance bar in Mumbai's Andheri district today. They stated the ladies were discovered in a secret basement connected to a make-up area, and that the dance bar's officials were notified of the raid by an elaborate electronic system installed on the property. The officials stated that the raid was carried out on Saturday at Deepa bar in affluent Andheri after a tip that women were being forced to dance in front of clients. The police team's search, however, did not go as planned: the restroom, storage room, and even the kitchen where authorities used to hide bar girls were all vacant. The continued interrogation of the bar manager, cashier, and server yielded no results, as they all denied that dance women were used at the bar.

The officials, on the other hand, were drawn to a giant mirror in the make-up room. An attempt to remove the mirror from the wall was futile since it was discovered that it had been strategically fastened to the wall.

After smashing the mirror with a hammer, a path leading to the secret cellar was discovered inside. Inside the subterranean dungeon, seventeen dancers were discovered. Officials claimed that the concealed basement featured all the amenities, including air conditioning and mattresses. A case has been filed against the workers, including the manager and cashier of the bar.

During the raid, three employees were reportedly arrested, including the bar manager and cashier, at the Andheri police station. Prostitution is suspected in this case, according to the cops. All the girls were hiding in the basement constructed into the wall, he explained. The raid was unnoticed by the local police station, according to police, since an NGO complaint was being reviewed.

According to reports, an NGO filed a complaint alleging that the dancing club was breaking the restrictions even during the Corona period. The bar dancers dance openly in the bar, according to police standards, and hundreds of customers come every day to spend lakhs of rupees on them. This pub used to stay open all night, breaking all the rules. The local police in Andheri, on the other hand, were never informed. The team from the Social Service Branch arrived on Saturday night around 11.30 to 12.30 to kill Raid.

Since the ban on dance bars in Mumbai was overturned, four girls are allowed to work, yet more than four girls are dancing here in the guise of orchestras. These girls were stashed in an underground dungeon to avoid police raids. Meanwhile, when the full police team and the NGO arrived, everyone's senses were blown away, and until then, the NGO team members went into make-up form, where their eyes became fixed on the wall mirror since it was not a common mirror but a common mirror. was significantly larger than After removing that glass, all of the girls were discovered in the basement. A total of 17 dancers were kept secret in this.