Political circles buzzing with talk of Cabinet rejig

New Delhi : There has been a lot of talk about a Cabinet reshuffle at the Centre. Union Home Minister Amit held a meeting with several leaders from various states on Saturday and Sunday.

Shah also called on members of Parliament from various states, which will be going to polls next year. Sources said the Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place after June 21.

There have been several meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda and the leaders are understood to have discussed the Cabinet reshuffle.

The BJP is likely to accommodate some of the NDA leaders into the government, which would also include the Apna Dal from Uttar Pradesh. Some of the new entrants are likely to be Anupriya Patel, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal.

The BJP is also likely to accommodate leaders from the Janata Dal (United). Sources say that there would be a rejig among the existing ministers. Some of the ministers have multiple portfolios and they are likely to be relieved of some of them.

The plan of the party is to expand its presence in several states and is likely to induct leaders from Andhra Pradesh too. More leaders from Madhya Pradesh are likely to be added as well.

This would be the first reshuffle since the BJP-led NDA returned to power in 2019.